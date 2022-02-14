XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Tops $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One XIO coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000187 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XIO Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The official website for XIO is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

