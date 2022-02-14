XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 26,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 269,400 shares.The stock last traded at $63.44 and had previously closed at $62.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $1,246,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 310,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,830 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in XPEL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

