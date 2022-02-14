XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Truist Financial also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.71 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,197,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,132,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

