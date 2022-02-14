XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Down 3.9%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 993,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,166,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 34.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XpresSpa Group, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other XpresSpa Group news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 45,000 shares of XpresSpa Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bernstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XSPA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,691,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $1,175,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 540,397 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 354,721 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

