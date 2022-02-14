XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $186.37 million and $1.07 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.11 or 0.06813938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,969.87 or 0.99884550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00048198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048501 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006376 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 264,738,171 coins and its circulating supply is 249,925,144 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars.

