YooShi (YOOSHI) Reaches Market Cap of $178.23 Million

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $178.23 million and $4.34 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi's official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

Buying and Selling YooShi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YooShi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

