Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Yorkton Equity Group Inc. (CVE:YEG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 28157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19.
Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile (CVE:YEG)
