Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.98 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12). 568,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,229,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.13).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.92. The company has a market cap of £65.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

