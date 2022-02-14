Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 1,206,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,735. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.