Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.64. 1,206,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,735. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

