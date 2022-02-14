Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.39 and the highest is $2.62. Bank of Montreal reported earnings of $2.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,943,000 after buying an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,348,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.44%.
Bank of Montreal Company Profile
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
