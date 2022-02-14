Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CGRN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.43. 46,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,946. Capstone Green Energy has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison bought 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Capstone Green Energy by 11,750.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

