Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $1.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,282. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.09. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $289.23 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

