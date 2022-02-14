Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will report $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full year sales of $10.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Delek US.

Several analysts recently commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 130,171 shares of company stock worth $5,612,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. Delek US has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

