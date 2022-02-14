Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Post $0.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Pentair posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

PNR stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,343. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Pentair by 5.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pentair by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 116.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 23.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

