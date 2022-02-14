Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

SLGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.52. 5,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,159. The company has a market cap of $153.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

