Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.94. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 792,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,895,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.83. 940,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

