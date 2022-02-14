Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,518 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $188.66. 8,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,141. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

