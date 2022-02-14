Zacks: Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

In related news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,032 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,950 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRLT. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $2,048,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $402,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $5,025,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

