Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Post $1.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.16. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NPO stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $72.66 and a 52 week high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.67.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

