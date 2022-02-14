Zacks: Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to report earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.67. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $72.66 and a 52-week high of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.49.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

