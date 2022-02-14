Zacks: Analysts Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Krystal Biotech.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,269. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Krystal Biotech (KRYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.