Zacks: Analysts Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 787,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,045. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.64.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

