Zacks: Analysts Expect Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Thorne Healthtech’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thorne Healthtech will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thorne Healthtech.

THRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.81. Thorne Healthtech has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Thorne Healthtech by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 704,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 246,113 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Thorne Healthtech by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 693,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 251,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Thorne Healthtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Thorne Healthtech by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 264,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

