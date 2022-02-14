Zacks: Analysts Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRUP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481 in the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Trupanion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trupanion by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 132,941 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Trupanion by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 456,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after acquiring an additional 74,940 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRUP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.43. 269,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,132. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.84 and its 200-day moving average is $105.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

