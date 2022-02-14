Zacks: Analysts Expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.57. Walmart reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $133.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,544,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.01 and a 200-day moving average of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 409,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $57,038,616.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.