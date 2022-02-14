Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,995 shares of company stock worth $2,659,578. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 255,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 72,625 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $26.05. 434,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

