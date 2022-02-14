Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.83. Applied Materials reported earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $8.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $9.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.14. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

