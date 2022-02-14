Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $59.74. 73,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The stock has a market cap of $448.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.
Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.
