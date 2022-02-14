Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.91. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after acquiring an additional 164,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $59.74. 73,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,445. The stock has a market cap of $448.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

