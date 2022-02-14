Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 213,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $2,867,546.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

