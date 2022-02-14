Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will post sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 525,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,730,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 212,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,829,000 after buying an additional 48,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $11,809,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $272.66 on Monday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

