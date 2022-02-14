Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,755. The company has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 61.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

