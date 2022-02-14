Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.22). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,950 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LBRT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

