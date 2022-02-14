Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.94. Lincoln National posted earnings per share of $1.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $13.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LNC traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $77.57.
About Lincoln National
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
