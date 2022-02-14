Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $562.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.40 million and the lowest is $551.30 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $461.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $127.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $65.58 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

