Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.