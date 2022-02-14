Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.54. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.
OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.
Shares of Outfront Media stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,163. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.77.
Outfront Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
