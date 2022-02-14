Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings. Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovid Therapeutics.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Shares of OVID traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.17. The stock had a trading volume of 108,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,187. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.