Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $2.53 EPS

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $2.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $12.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $147.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 403.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after buying an additional 77,214 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $20,918,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

