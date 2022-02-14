Zacks: Brokerages Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.49. BOK Financial posted earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755 in the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $102.42. 1,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,383. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day moving average of $98.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

