Zacks: Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to announce sales of $4.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $94.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

