Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $665.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $665.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $639.00 million and the highest is $692.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $22.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

