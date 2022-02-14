Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $1.68. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $60.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after buying an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,969,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,850,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 102.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 963,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after acquiring an additional 487,897 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

