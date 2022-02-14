Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.89 to $11.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $3.99 on Monday, hitting $212.01. 58,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,859. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $173.79 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

