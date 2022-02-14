Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to Post $4.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings of $4.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $7.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $17.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.05 to $17.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.52 to $29.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after purchasing an additional 515,989 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after buying an additional 276,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after buying an additional 233,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth about $31,359,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.35. 15,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,262. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $123.89 and a 52 week high of $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

