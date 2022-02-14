Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. PACCAR reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,938,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,626 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,422 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.98. 53,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.