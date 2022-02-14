Zami Aberman Acquires 80,616 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Director Zami Aberman purchased 80,616 shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $145,108.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pluristem Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 347,426 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 146,517 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.