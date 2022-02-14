ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,872.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $818,776.36 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0882 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.81 or 0.00278003 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00076552 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00095114 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004399 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

