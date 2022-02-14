Zealium Trading Down 3.4% This Week (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $15,842.97 and approximately $18.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zealium has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009777 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009432 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00516073 BTC.

Zealium Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,418 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,418 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

