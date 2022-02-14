Zebi Token Trading 27.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market cap of $429,234.90 and $2,581.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.98 or 0.06918108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,574.67 or 0.99985426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,139,481,882 coins and its circulating supply is 940,487,800 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

