Zeepin Reaches Market Capitalization of $392,902.93 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $392,902.93 and $68,674.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

