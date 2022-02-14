Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,688 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $235,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.